Sally Lewis Metzger
Visalia - Sally Lewis Metzger, long time resident of Visalia and U.S. Army Veteran passed away peacefully surround by her loving family on January 31, 2020 at the age of 100. Born on March 12, 1919 in Cut Bank, Montana to Lloyd and Mabel Lewis, she was the eldest of five children.
As a young woman, Sally graduated from Deaconess Hospital, in Great Falls, Montana as a registered nurse in 1942. Shortly after graduating, she joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and was assigned to Fort Lawton outside of Seattle, Washington. In 1943 she married dentist, Dr. Edwin Perry Metzger. Shortly after marrying the Army Air Corps transferred her to the South Pacific. Much of her time overseas was assigned to the station hospital located on Biak, an island off New Guinea. As the war ended, Sally was working at the station hospital in Manila, Philippines.
After the war ended, Sally and her husband found out that Visalia needed a dentist and within 24 hours they found an apartment to live and Perry set up a shared practice with a local dentist. In 1960, they divorced and as a single mother of three children Sally went back to work as a nurse at the Tulare County General hospital. Over the next 15 year she rose to night supervising nurse along while delivering hundreds of babies.
After retiring from nursing, she went on to her next career in real estate, owning numerous properties in Visalia and Northern California which she actively managed up until the time of her passing.
Sally was a member of Gateway Baptist Church, always volunteering time and an outspoken advocate to those many causes dear to her heart.
She is survived by sons Perry Metzger, Kenneth Metzger and his wife La Vada, daughter Marilyn Alvarez and grandchildren, Natalie Metzger-Smit and her husband Niek, Ryan Metzger and his wife Stella. Sally will always be remembered a nurse, mother, generous, strong, vibrant, and a trusted friend to all who knew her. A time of remembrance will be held at her family home, 3310 West Howard, Visalia from noon to 5:00 pm on her birthday March 12, 2020. Sally will be interned at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28, 2020