Sally Rosita Marvel Freeman (Mustang Sally)
Sally Rosita Marvel Freeman (Mustang Sally) was born on December 8, 1952 in Battle Mountain, Nevada and passed away on April 14, 2020. She was one of seven children to Thomas Jenkins Marvel, a Nevada rancher and cowboy, and Rosita Camarillo Petit, granddaughter of Adolfo Camarillo whose namesake adorns the city of Camarillo, California. She grew up on the Martin Ranch and The 25 Ranch in Nevada where she was instilled with toughness and grit from her father, along with a sense of style and a strong Faith in God from her mother.
It can be said that she packed so much life into her 67 years here on earth that she might as well have lived twice. There's no easy way to describe Sally in a few short sentences. She was raised to be a tough, fearless cowgirl, a better hand than most cowboys. She roped her first mustang when she was 14 years old and went on to become a renowned cutting-horse trainer. She was truly gifted on a horse and no one will ever forget the way she could ride.
Sally was as competitive as they come and she spent many years with her kids and grandkids training their horses and practicing with them as they competed and succeeded in high school, college and professional rodeo. But horses weren't her only interest. She also started her own fashion line and later helped her youngest daughter Quincy, start a successful western brand: Rodeo Quincy, whose merchandise is in over 300 stores.
Sally was a stunning beauty with a style all of her own, a trend-setter. She had a wild, yet classic style, always wearing her trademark red lipstick and high-heeled cowboy boots. She was the true meaning of "guts, grit and lipstick". There wasn't a head that didn't turn when she walked into a room. But even with all that beauty, it wasn't her style that made the lasting impression, it was the way she made people feel. To know her was to love her and her endless generosity knew no bounds.
Sally made the Central Valley of California her home with the love of her life and husband Bill Freeman with whom she shared many wonderful years on their cattle ranch in Reedley. She leaves behind three children - Pete Holman, Holly Crawford and Quincy Eldridge and two step-daughters Molly Freeman and Elly Kelly. Sally's surviving grandchildren Billie, Lily, Lefty, Teagan, Luke, Reese, Carter, Blaze, Crew, Pistol and baby Sally -due to arrive this September, will miss their Nana dearly. She also leaves four brothers: Tom, Mike, Joe and Pete Marvel and two sisters: Suzy Barnes and Amy Seifert.
One of the greatest gifts that Sally left her family was her strong faith in God and her love of the Catholic Church. Remembrances can be made in Sally's honor at St. La Salle Catholic School in Reedley, CA. There will be a celebration of life to be announced after the COVID crisis.
Vaya con Dios our sweet Sal. You will be forever loved and missed.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020