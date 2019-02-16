|
Salvador Hinojos
Visalia - Salvador Urias Hinojos left this earth on February 11th 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was born in Redford, Texas on May 22, 1929. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Agnes Gomez Hinojos, and son Gilbert Hinojos.
He is survived by his children: Marilou Zaragoza (Arturo), Salvador A Hinojos (Rebecca), Patricia Marquez (Jess), Lisa Hinojos Quintana (fiancé Sean).
Salvador enjoyed and assumed the responsibility of raising and nurturing his granddaughter Rachel Marie Hinojos who lived with him the last 34 years of his life.
His grandchildren include: Salina Hinojos, Jesse Marquez, Arturo Zaragoza II, Sal Hinojos, Erin Marquez, Amber Ortiz, Summer Kimminau, Stephanie Trevino, Karla Archuleta and Jesus Lira. He is survived by many many nieces and nephews, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter.
He also enjoyed many years of friendship with his longtime friend and companion Angie Juarez.
Salvador was born in Redford, Texas and travelled to Carlsbad, New Mexico finally establishing residence in Tulare County in 1948 where he met and married the love of his life Agnes Gomez on October 17, 1950. He worked at L.E. Cooke Company retiring as a field supervisor after 40 years. During his employment at L.E. Cooke he took much pride in sharing his wealth of knowledge in grafting and budding trees. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his sons at an early age. He also loved his Sunday family dinners and barbeques where many many memories were made.
Viewing will be held Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 from 4-7PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 at 10AM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel with burial to follow service at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019