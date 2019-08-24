Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
199 N. Pepper St.
Woodlake, CA
Samuel Alvarez Obituary
Samuel Alvarez

Woodlake - Samuel Alvarez entered this life on September 21, 1960 and went to meet the Lord on August 17, 2019 in Visalia, CA surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born in Modesto, CA to Raul and Chelo Alvarez. He graduated from Woodlake High School.

Samuel was a very compassionate man and never met a stranger. Samuel was an outdoors man who loved to hunt, fish and camp with his family.

Samuel was a jack of all trades, from a master mechanic to a successful business owner.

Samuel coached his sons Alex and Nathan and many other boys in the community in baseball, soccer and wrestling. He always wanted them to succeed not only in sports but also in life.

Samuel is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Chelo.

Samuel leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons Alex (Wife Marissa) and Nathan and their mother, Patty; five grandchildren: Elijah, Aiden, Aliyana, Mikah and Matthew. Also surviving are his sisters Lillian (Husband Chris) and Laurie, and brother Gerald, as well as his significant other Lorraine Cooper.

A viewing will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave. Visalia, CA. from 4 PM to 7 PM and a Rosary will be prayed at 6 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 199 N. Pepper St. Woodlake, CA. at 9 AM followed by a graveside service at Woodlake District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 24, 2019
