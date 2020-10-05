Samuel Leon Romero



Tulare - Samuel was born in San Diego, California, one of eight (8) children. His parents, Rodolfo and Procopia, worked together to raise their children in California, where Rodolfo worked in a steel factory in San Bernardino.



A day came where Samuel decided to transform his lifestyle from street life to Christian life. He married Lupe Ybarra on May 21, 1953 at 25 years old, and together they had eight (8) children and remained in Tulare, California for the rest of their lives together. Both Samuel and Lupe always said they taught their children about the grace of God and hoped all of the family would live a Christian lifestyle.



Sharing his personal testimony of miracles and healing, Samuel befriended many broken and "forgotten" young men who lived the life he once knew. His mission: to live a humble life of religious study and teaching about the kingdom of heaven for all that live for God.



Samuel leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Linda Rodrigues, Lupita Ramos, Shirley Urias, Gloria Ruiz, Yolanda Romero, Lillian Garza, Anthony Romero and Samuel Romero; his grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.









