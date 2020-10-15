Sandra Gist-Langiano
Tulare - Sandra Gist-Langiano passed away peacefully in the early morning of September 20, 2020.
She will always be loved and missed by her family and many friends. She was affectionately known as "Gigi" by her grandchildren because she said, "I am too young to be called grandma!"
Sandra was born March 9, 1940 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mark and Florence LaRue. She moved to Tulare, California with her parents and her older brother, Everett, around 1945.
Sandra graduated from Sundale School and Tulare Union High School. She continued her education at College of the Sequoias. Sandra studied music at Centenary College of Louisiana. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Fresno State University and her master's degree from the University of LaVerne.
Sandra began her rewarding teaching career in Fresno in 1962. She returned to Tulare in 1965 to become a teacher at Sundale School where she has left an everlasting legacy. Sundale School was very close to her heart. Sandra was a respected teacher at the school for 38 years, teaching kindergarten through eighth grade. She was a nurturing role model for many children and made a positive impact in their lives. Sandra became extremely interested in teaching children about agriculture and gardening after visiting a beautiful school garden in Hawaii. She worked tirelessly to make Sundale's school garden a reality. She had abundant knowledge of gardening and farming and it was her passion to share it with everyone.
Sandra and Terry farmed walnuts adjacent to their beautiful home, which is the same home that Sandra grew up in with her parents. They were successful in sustaining the family tradition of farming. She was very proud to be a member of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, where she was a committee chairwoman for over 20 years. Sandra volunteered her time for many years at the California Farm Equipment Show. In 2007, Sandra received the distinguished Common Threads Award which is given to women in agriculture for outstanding philanthropic and community service.
Her giving nature benefited numerous local charities with her personal involvement and donations including the Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Tulare and Grandma's House. She was a member of the Tulare Sunrise Rotary Club, Valley Oak Garden Club, Tulare County Symphony League, AAUW and many others throughout the years.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Terry Langiano; her brother, Everett LaRue of Mililani, Hawaii; her son, Mark Gist (Shelly) of Visalia; her step-daughter, Gina Pedrini (Nino) of Nevada; her step-son: Joe Lang of Flagstaff, Arizona; three grandchildren: Kaycie Gist, Melanie Gist and Logan Gist; 4 great-grandchildren: Tara, Phoenix, Hunter and Shiloh; one niece: Michele LaRue of Canton, NC; one nephew: David LaRue of Torrance, CA, as well as, many other family members and her closest friends: Walt and Ellen Gorelick.
We would also like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Kaweah Delta Hospital for giving the best care they could during the final three weeks of Sandra's life. We appreciate all the efforts that were made to help her recover.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
in her name, so she may live on with her giving nature.
Please join us for an outdoor memorial service honoring Sandra on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulare United Methodist Church, 228 W. Kern Ave., Tulare
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must practice social distancing. Masks are required. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
