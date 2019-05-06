|
Sandra Patricia Prine
Pixley - Sandra Patricia Prine was born January 24, 1941 in West Virginia. She passed away April 23, 2019 in Visalia. She grew up in Los Angeles and resided in Pixley most of her life. She taught school in Pixley for 34 years. She enjoyed traveling and learning and she loved the flowers in her garden. She was preceded in death by her husband Max Prine and son Rockland Prine and her mother Marie Dennis and father Stanley Dennis Sr. She is survived by Sonia Quillin (Larry Quillin) and Sons Brian Prine (Teresa Prine), Anthony Prine (Naomi Prine) Tyler Prine and by her siblings, Stanley Dennis Jr., Jeffery Dennis. Many grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 am at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel, Tulare, CA. Service are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 6 to May 7, 2019