Sandrea Culver
Visalia - Sandrea Culver, 77 years old, passed away May 6, 2019 in Visalia, CA. Sandrea was born July 4, 1941 in Hanford, CA. She was raised in Alpaugh, CA.
She worked as a secretary for the Visalia School District for 22 years.
Sandrea is survived by her husband, Will Culver, her two sons, Tony and Andre Dreier and their spouses, 5 grandchildren, her brother Lloyd Smith and his wife, and 2 nieces.
Her celebration of life will be May 17 at 11 am at the Dinuba First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Dinuba, 600 E Nebraska Ave, Dinuba, CA 93618
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 14, 2019