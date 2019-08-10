|
Sara Etta (Sally) was born on May 16, 1928 in Visalia to "LT" Lewis Theron & Maud (Kirby) Dunaway, natives of Dadeville, MO. She would be their last of 7 children and the only one born in California. Sally spent much of her childhood helping her parents at their store, LT Dunaway Drive In Grocery, located on the SW corner of Main & Bridge.
She graduated from Visalia High and it was there that she met her lifelong friend, Laura McLain Spalding. The friends took many vacations together, as well as attending class reunion cruises to Mexico & Alaska. After graduating from Visalia JC (C.O.S.) Sally became a legal secretary for the law firm Hayden, Hayden, & Curry. When her boss, Bob Hayden, was elected Tulare County DA, Sally became the head legal secretary for the County of Tulare.
In 1953 she married Visalia native, John Weston Dudley. The couple built a home on John's family's cattle ranch in Elderwood that she loved. Shortly three daughters were born. She quickly adjusted to being a rancher's wife, by doing the ranch books and cooking for the brandings, but her first priority was taking care of her family!
John & Sally were founding members of St. Clement's Anglican Church, where she held many church offices & duties and the couple were instrumental in establishing St. Clement's Day Care in Woodlake.
With John's passing in 1992, Sally chose to continue to run the Dudley Ranch that John's grandfather purchased in 1871. Besides being a long time member of the Camellia Circle Garden Club, the Tulare County & California Cattleman's Associations, & the Farm Bureau, she was twice honored at the California State Fair for being part of the 100 Year Club, later renamed the Heritage Club, for owning a ranch that has been in existence for 100 & 125 years.
Sally unexpectedly went to meet the Lord on July 31, 2019 in Visalia where she joined again her husband, parents, brothers Dwain, Lewis Winfield "Windy," & Quentin Dunaway and her sisters Marguerite Schmidt, Theo Walther, & Nancy Calhoon and some nieces & nephews. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Anne Langenwalter (Mark), Sally Dudley Baker (Terry), & Jill Coyle (Dane), grandchildren Brian Langenwalter, Blair Sharp (Michael), & John Coyle, nieces & nephews, her church family, and many friends!
The family would like to thank Sally's great & helpful neighbors, her physicians, and especially her favorite, Dr. Bhajal! Thanks also to the fantastic staff and friends at Quail Park (EAL) and especially her much loved CNAs Esmeralda & Marisa!
A memorial service will take place Saturday, August 17, at 10 A.M. at St. Clement's Anglican Church, 498 N. Valencia, Woodlake. In lieu of flowers, please, donate to St. Clement's, P.O. Box 505, Woodlake, CA 93286 or .
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 10, 2019