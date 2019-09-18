|
Sara Elizabeth Flournoy
Oxnard - May 23, 1913 - August 23, 2019
Sara Flournoy passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019 in Oxnard, CA at 106 years old. Beloved wife of Garvane Flournoy who predeceased her in 1974. Loving mother of two married sons, Dale and Dee Flournoy and Scott and Martha Flournoy, grand children Renee Stokman, Heather Flournoy, Brian Flournoy, and Stephanie Flournoy, and great grand children Emelia Stokman, Theodore Flournoy and Cody Flournoy.
Raised in Richmond Beach, WA, she was one of six children born to Martin Lomsdale and Retta Lomsdale. After graduating High School as valedictorian, she received a scholorship to Washington State University. She completed her education to become a teacher at the Normal School in Bellingham WA. Prior to her marriage she taught grade school in western Washington and later in Sacramento, CA.
She married Garvane Flournoy in 1940 and joined him in owning a jewelry store (Garv's Jewelers) first in (Ballard) Seattle and later a store (Williams' Jewelers) in Visalia CA from 1956 to 1974. She was a accomplished ballroom dancer, (a talent she developed in high school), a avid card player especially bridge, and a talent at completing crossword puzzles. She was always ready to travel and to attend plays and concerts whenever available. At her 100th birthday party she could be seen leading the group in all the dance swing music. She was physically active and alert almost to the end.
A private remembrance will be held by the family.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019