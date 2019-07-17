Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Exeter District Cemetery
Lemon Cove - Scott Delman, age 62 of Lemon Cove, passed away June 25th, 2019 in Lemon Cove, CA. Scott was born in Exeter, CA to Roger and Gracie (Wynne) Delman, graduated from Exeter Union High School, and served in the United States Military, Army Branch. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, working on old cars and trucks, and social games with friends. He was a jack of all trades and a reliable handyman to all he knew. Scott saw value in everything. Scott is survived by his son Jeffrey Delman and granddaughter Ella, his sisters Vicki Bauer, Mary Jackson, and Etta Aguirre, and brother Charlie Delman. Services will be held graveside at Exeter District Cemetery on July 22nd at 10 am.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 17, 2019
