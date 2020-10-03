Sebastian Benitez Carretero



Woodlake - Sebastian Benitez Carretero, 94 of Woodlake passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Sebastian was born in Zacoalco, Jalisco, Mexico on February 25, 1926. Sebastian was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Guadalupe Sevilla Carretero. After living in Sebastopol/Santa Rosa area, they moved to Woodlake in 1970.



Sebastian is survived by his two daughters Ana H. Carretero and Cuca Atherton (Sam Atherton), both of Woodlake. His son Sebastian Carretero Jr. preceded his death in July 2007. In addition, Sebastian leaves behind eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Juan, Jessica, Michael, Melissa, Michele, Samantha, and Nathan and two great grandchildren Andru and KC. He is survived by his sister Magdelena Carretero, 96, and brother Salvador Carretero, 81. During his last few days he was surrounded by loved ones.



Sebastian was a member of the Guadalupana Society and Knights of Columbus for many years. He was a devoted member of the St. Frances Cabrini Community Parrish for 50 years. He enjoyed gardening and attending Woodlake High School Athletic Events. These last few years he spent time traveling and visiting family in Mexico.



Rosary will be held on October 8, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 134 Cypress, Woodlake, CA. Graveside Service will be held on October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at Woodlake Public Cemetery, 165 N. Cypress Street, Woodlake, CA.









