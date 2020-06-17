Selso Gregory Garcia Sr



Visalia - February 18, 1972 - June 11, 2020



Selso Garcia, age 48, passed away peacefully in the early morning of June 11, 2020 at Kaweah Hospital after his short battle with a sudden illness. He was born February 18, 1972 to Ramon Garcia and Patricia Sedillo, where they resided in Visalia, Ca. Selso graduated Golden West high school in 1991 and later studied at Porterville college. He had a long career in counseling and caregiving, expressing that he wanted to help others. He loved to attend social events with family and friends and make great memories with everyone. He was known as the life of the party. Selso is survived by his father Ramon Garcia; his fiancé Diana Fonceca; his children Selso, Trinity, and Meadow; and siblings Ray, Audre, and Theresa. Along with many close friends who he considered a part of his family.



We will be holding a remembrance for Selso, Friday June 19th, 2020 at 4:00 PM to 7:00PM located at the Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N K St, Tulare CA.



If you would like to support the family during these times donations will be appreciated. Donations will be accepted through Zelle: Angel1.tg80@gmail.com



Floral donations accepted on Friday, June 19th 2020 at: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home, 409 N K St., Tulare. Ca. 93274









