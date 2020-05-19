Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Selso Sedillo

Selso Sedillo Obituary
Selso Sedillo

Visalia - In loving Memory of Selso Sedillo, he was born December 7, 1941 and took his last breath May 16, 2020. He was born to Andrew and Caroline Sedillo. He is preceded in death by his two sons Richard and Sammy Sedillo. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia sedillo who was at his bed side at passing. They were married for 57 1/2 yrs. He also leaves behind his loving children Selso Jr and wife Maryann, Joanne Sedillo , Andy and wife Gini, and Vincent and wife Tina, 5 sisters and 1 one brother. He has 20 grandkids and Sammy Jr whom lived with him and loved as a son, he had numerous great grandkids and little Mason brought so much joy to him that he loved very much. He served in the Army for two years. He was a dedicated hard worker and retired in 2012 from Proteus as Maintenance Supervisor. He loved to dance at family parties and enjoyed his Sunday mornings sitting in his room in front of his tv blaring Nascar with his brother Frankie as if they were in the audience watching Jimmy Johnson #48, his favorite driver! There was not a day that went by that he didn't enjoy eating his sweets. He had a smile that could brighten your day, and a personality that made you feel loved. He was always willing to help others in rain or shine and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. He was well known and loved by everyone he came across. He will be greatly missed by all. Per His request he wanted to be laid to rest with his immediate family and to have a private ceremony. We want to thank you for all your prayers and support during this difficult time. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 19 to May 20, 2020
