Severo Esquivel
Clovis - Severo Esquivel, 81, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his Clovis residence following a short period of declining health. Severo was born in Tulare, California, in 1938 to Teodoro and Florinda Esquivel.The Esquivel family lived and worked on Tagus Ranch before eventually settling in Visalia, where Severo attended George McCann Catholic School, Redwood High School, and the College of the Sequoias. He then gained admission to the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He also earned a Master's in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Urban Studies from Occidental College.
Severo began his career for Boeing as an engineer, working on the Minuteman ICBM program and later as a design engineer for the original Boeing 737. He was also a design engineer with McDonnell Douglas. Severo became a National Urban Fellow in 1972 - 73, which began his career in city management. He served as an Assistant City Manager of Tacoma, Washington; City Manager of Yuma, Arizona; Assistant City Manager of Phoenix, Arizona; Assistant City Manager of San Diego, California; City Manager of Pomona, California; and Deputy City Manager of Fresno, California. He was a lifetime member of the International City Management Association and American Society of Civil Engineers.
Severo met Cecelia Croden of Visalia at George McCann, and they were married in Visalia in February, 1965. She was the love of his life and devoted mother to their three sons. Severo over the years supported many charitable and nonprofit organizations, including the National Urban League, United Way and Knights of Columbus. He and Cecelia were devout Roman Catholics and strong supporters of his brother Monsignor John Esquivel's parish in Reedley, St. Anthony of Padua.
In addition to his parents, Severo was preceded in death by sisters Epifania and Antonia. He is survived by his wife Cecelia; his sons Cris, Michael, and Gabriel; his sisters Frances, Susan, Nieves; and brothers John and Teodoro.
A private family service was held at Visalia Public Cemetery in Visalia.
Remembrances in Severo's name suggested be sent to Central California Food Bank, 4010 E Amendola Dr., Fresno, CA 93725.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 5 to May 7, 2020