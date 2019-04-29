|
Shari Lynn McQueen
Rocklin - Shari Lynn McQueen passed away on April 20, 2019 in Palo Alto at Stanford Hospital. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, She was the daughter of the late Forest A. and Margaret Martsolf McQueen. Shari
graduated from Westmont College in Santa Barbara with a BA in Music and a BFA and from Wheaton College near Chicago with a MA in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Certificate of Advanced Biblical Studies. She worked as a music teacher in public and private schools, as well as a music and youth pastor in churches. Ms. McQueen was a French Horn player and conducted many ensembles. Her favorite ensemble work was with English Handbells; and she was awarded the 2010 National Exemplary Handbell Award by the Handbell Musicians of America. Her orchestra was also the debut performance of the Excellence in Education Concert Series at Carnegie Hall in 2008. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing horn, model railroading, studying to become a chaplain and traveling with her friends and family. She is survived by her sister, Darla McQueen Shoebridge (James); three nephews, Ian Shoebridge (Erin); Graeme Shoebridge (Enna); and Tate Shoebridge, two great nieces, Shae and Quinn, one great nephew, Forest; and several other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Shari's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at GateWay Church in Visalia. Memorial donations in memory of Shari may be made to: Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at https://supportlpch.org/ways-give and Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers P.O. Box 26 Kingsburg, CA 93611
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019