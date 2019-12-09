|
Sharon Anita Slack
Sharon Anita Slack, age 71, passed away on November 27, 2019, in Visalia, CA, surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of Wanda and Randy Randolph and was born February 9, 1948, in Bakersfield, CA. Sharon is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Randolph and sister Donna Hunter.
Sharon graduated in 1966 from Foothill High School in Bakersfield, CA. She worked for Pac Bell and Kawneer for a time until she became interested in real estate. Sharon was the owner and broker of Mid-Cal Property Management in Visalia from 1987 to 2016 when she retired.
Sharon had a way of always seeing the good in any situation and her kind heart and love was felt by all. She did not like to be the center of attention, but would be on the sidelines and be your greatest cheerleader.
When Sharon met Bill Slack, she knew he was the love of her life. She and Bill were married for 26 years, but loved one another for much longer. Sharon and Bill traveled and experienced numerous adventures together; they were best friends and travel partners who were truly meant for one another.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughters Shelley Neal and Shanna Muro and husband Jamie, stepdaughters Kimberly Chance and husband Brian and Wendy Slack. She adored her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sharon is also survived by her father Randy Randolph and sisters Debra Randolph and Diane Holder and husband Roger, as well as many other family and friends.
Sharon was an animal lover who rescued many dogs, loved and cared for them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tulare County Animal Services or a favorite animal charity.
Celebration of Life will take place on December 22, 2019, at 11:00 at The Elks Lodge, 3100 Main Street, Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019