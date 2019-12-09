Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Slack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Anita Slack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Anita Slack Obituary
Sharon Anita Slack

Sharon Anita Slack, age 71, passed away on November 27, 2019, in Visalia, CA, surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of Wanda and Randy Randolph and was born February 9, 1948, in Bakersfield, CA. Sharon is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Randolph and sister Donna Hunter.

Sharon graduated in 1966 from Foothill High School in Bakersfield, CA. She worked for Pac Bell and Kawneer for a time until she became interested in real estate. Sharon was the owner and broker of Mid-Cal Property Management in Visalia from 1987 to 2016 when she retired.

Sharon had a way of always seeing the good in any situation and her kind heart and love was felt by all. She did not like to be the center of attention, but would be on the sidelines and be your greatest cheerleader.

When Sharon met Bill Slack, she knew he was the love of her life. She and Bill were married for 26 years, but loved one another for much longer. Sharon and Bill traveled and experienced numerous adventures together; they were best friends and travel partners who were truly meant for one another.

Sharon is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughters Shelley Neal and Shanna Muro and husband Jamie, stepdaughters Kimberly Chance and husband Brian and Wendy Slack. She adored her 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Sharon is also survived by her father Randy Randolph and sisters Debra Randolph and Diane Holder and husband Roger, as well as many other family and friends.

Sharon was an animal lover who rescued many dogs, loved and cared for them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tulare County Animal Services or a favorite animal charity.

Celebration of Life will take place on December 22, 2019, at 11:00 at The Elks Lodge, 3100 Main Street, Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -