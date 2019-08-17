|
Shawn Lawson
Shawn Geary Lawson, age 48, passed away in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born in Visalia, California on March 18, 1971 to John Lawson and Susan (Osburn) Renteria.
Shawn grew up near Ivanhoe and attended Golden West High School. In 1997, Shawn began a rewarding career as a stylist/colorist. He moved to Palm Springs in 1998 to become salon director for José Eber which afforded him famous clients to share many stories about. Shawn's passion created beautiful clients at salons in Visalia, Palm Springs, San Francisco and Maui. Memories of Shawn's hairstyles, his beautiful personality and his love for others will live forever in the hearts of his family, friends and clients.
Shawn is survived by his maternal grandmother, Wanda Larson; father and stepmother, John and Margie Lawson; mother and stepfather, Susan and George Renteria; sister, Stefane Lawson; half-brothers, Tim and Casey Lawson; half-sister, Tiffany Brinkman; aunts, April Hatfield and Gail Licon; uncle, Jim Lawson; nieces, Whitney Lawson-Hunt, Sky Kennemer, Taylar Lawson and Ellee Lawson; and nephews, Kenneth Kennemer, Pierce Brinkman and Mason Lawson.
Shawn is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard and Loraine Lawson, and maternal grandfather, Tim Osburn.
Shawn's ashes will be interred with his beloved "Mema Raines" at Woodlake Cemetery, 165 North Cypress Street, Woodlake, California. Family, friends and others whose lives Shawn touched are invited to celebrate Shawn's life in the Granite Room of Visalia Marriott, 300 South Court Street, Visalia, California on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 17, 2019