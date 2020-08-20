Sheila Ann Caskey Holder



Visalia - Our sister, Sheila Ann Caskey Holder was born on December 21, 1935 at the original Saint Agnes Hospital in Fresno, California. She passed away on August 11, 2020 at Kaweah Delta District Hospital in Visalia, California due to a stroke.



Sheila is the daughter of Walter A. Caskey and Mary M. deGroot Caskey. She attended George McCann , Visalia Senior High School, Class of 1953, College of Sequoias, graduating from Conzaga University in Spokane, Washington, Class of 1958, a Gold Club Member. Sheila is a Past President of Visalia Quota Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Chapter Wall Street West Visalia Investment Club, Visalia Heritage, Inc. and St. Mary's Woman's Guild. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Visalia.



She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon B. Holder.



Sheila is survived by stepson Greg Holder of Los Gatos, brother Kevin J. Caskey of Visalia; sister Brenda J. Sampietro of Darby Montana, two nieces, one nephew, and seven cousins (three Caskey's, three Sullivan's and one deGroot. She was a historian.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Visalia Public Cemetery District.



Memorials may be made to The Tulare County Historical Society.



