Resources
More Obituaries for Sherie Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherie Lynn (Rowe) Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherie Lynn (Rowe) Wright Obituary
Sherie Lynn Wright (Rowe)

Ivanhoe - Sherie Lynn Wright(Rowe) of Ivanhoe, California, born on July 11, 1965 to the late Mary and Bill Rowe, passed away on May 19, 2020. Sherie is survived by her husband, Bruce Rose; Sons, Preston (Brenda), Joseph and Keith Wright; Daughter, Ruby Ayala (Aaron); Brother, Jim Rowe (Angel); Nieces, Tiffany Lopez (Oscar), Misty Rowe and Mary Megan Rowe; Nephew, Nathan Rowe; and Grandchildren; Amber, Claire, Jameson, Pearl, Jolene, Killian, Liam, Sapphire and Murphy. Her family was the biggest joy in her life and loved when they were all together. She worked many years at Redwood Springs nursing home, which she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed and a service will be planned for the future.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -