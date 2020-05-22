|
Sherie Lynn Wright (Rowe)
Ivanhoe - Sherie Lynn Wright(Rowe) of Ivanhoe, California, born on July 11, 1965 to the late Mary and Bill Rowe, passed away on May 19, 2020. Sherie is survived by her husband, Bruce Rose; Sons, Preston (Brenda), Joseph and Keith Wright; Daughter, Ruby Ayala (Aaron); Brother, Jim Rowe (Angel); Nieces, Tiffany Lopez (Oscar), Misty Rowe and Mary Megan Rowe; Nephew, Nathan Rowe; and Grandchildren; Amber, Claire, Jameson, Pearl, Jolene, Killian, Liam, Sapphire and Murphy. Her family was the biggest joy in her life and loved when they were all together. She worked many years at Redwood Springs nursing home, which she enjoyed. She will be greatly missed and a service will be planned for the future.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020