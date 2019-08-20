|
|
Shirley Ann Jensen
Tulare - Shirley was born on December 24, 1938 to Bishop and Maye Babb in Tulare, California and left this earth peacefully on August 15, 2019, at the age of 80 after a short illness. A lifelong resident of Tulare, Shirley attended Wilson School, Cherry Avenue School, and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1956. As a young girl she loved to ride horses at Bells Stables and her senior in high school was crowned the Miss Salinas Rodeo Queen. She met the love of her life Art Jensen who was the best friend of two of her older brothers Bill and Wiley Babb. After dads four year tour of duty in the Navy they were married on March 9, 1957. Together mom and dad had three children, Kent Jensen (Susane), Rhonda Junio (Frank), and Jay Jensen (Rosie). Her family eventually grew to include eight grandchildren, Frankie Junio (Diana), Ryan Junio (Michelle), Lauren Martinho (Augie), Connor, Chase, Regan, Carly and Gerrit Jensen. If that wasn't enough, she was blessed with four great grandchildren, Gage, Ryker, Franki Ella, and Rhett Junio and a fifth on the way. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mom had worked as a secretary and eventually administrator of local convalescent hospitals but what she found most rewarding was working as a school site secretary for the Tulare City Elementary School District and assisting with the annual kindergarten registration. Mom loved hanging out with her children and grandchildren. She never missed a sporting event, social event, award ceremony or graduation. There was not a person on this planet that she couldn't stop and strike up a conversation with and when in the same room with any of her brothers or sisters, watch out, the fun was about to begin. A staunch San Francisco Giants fan, mom couldn't wait for game time and let everybody know which Giants weren't playing up to her expectations. From the mid 1960's she was a member of the Visalia White Flights, the Visalia Racing Pigeon Club women's auxiliary. After all these years she still looked forward to their monthly lunch get togethers. She enjoyed playing bunco once a month with the girls and loved going to Del Taco on taco Tuesday. After retirement, mom volunteered as a Pink Lady in the gift shop at the Tulare Regional Medical Center for more than twenty years. She truly loved vacationing in Lake Tahoe with dad, her children and grandchildren. It wasn't unusual for mom and dad to drop everything for a quick trip to Lake Tahoe or Las Vegas. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dean, Wayne, Bud, and Wiley Babb, and her sisters Wanda Whaley and Judy Ward. She is survived by her brothers Bill and Doug Babb, sister Connie McElmoyl, and all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside services are Friday, August 23 at 10:00 am at the old Tulare Cemetery on Kern street. A lunch reception for family and friends will be held immediately after at Tulare Evangelical Free Church, 2100 East Cross Avenue. In lieu of flowers the family asks that remembrances be made to the Tulare Evangelical Free Church general fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 20, 2019