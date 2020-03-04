|
|
Shirley Ann Schuil
Dinuba - Shirley Ann Schuil of Dinuba, California passed away at the age of 89 on March 2, 2020, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Shirley Ann Vander Wall was born on February 25, 1931, to Robert and Ann Vander Wall in Redlands, California. She attended grade school and high school in Redlands, and it was during this time that she accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and learned to put her trust in Jesus. After attending college, she taught school for two years. She married Elmer Schuil in 1953 and they began their family. In 1961, the family moved to Dinuba where they raised their five children.
Shirley continued her teaching career at Cutler Elementary School, where she taught for 20 years. After retirement, she pursued a real estate career working for her sons at Schuil & Associates. Shirley was very active in the community, including serving on the Dinuba Chamber of Commerce. Shirley's relationship with God was first in her life. Knowing the Lord and doing His work was always her joy, her peace, and her life. She was a member of the Dinuba Presbyterian Church, where she served throughout the years as an elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Bible Study leader.
Shirley is survived by her children: Janolyn (and Darrell) Visser, Leanne (and late husband, Jerry) Martens, Michael (and Cindy L.) Schuil, Marc (and Cindy J.) Schuil, and Richard (and Necia) Schuil; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bob (and Ava) Vander Wall; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dinuba Presbyterian Church.
A special thank you to the staff of Prestige Expressions Memory Care in Visalia and Kindred Hospice.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020