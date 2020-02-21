|
Shirley Bowles
Shirley Bowles was born on October 16, 1934 to Francesco "Frank" and Eva Bastrire in Hanford, CA. She attended McCarthy Parochial School until third grade, at which time her family moved to Visalia, where she attended Webster Elementary School. She graduated from Visalia High in 1953, where she was a yell leader for two years. In November 1954 she married the love of her life, Gerald Bowles, of Tulare. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Bastrire and her son Steven. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gerald, sisters Angie Antognoli of Fresno and Linda Gragg (Jim) of Farmersville, sisters-in-law Sue Bastrire of Visalia and Diane "Evelyn" Bryson (Duane) of Vista, daughters Leslie Clark (Mike) of Tulare and Lori Faulkner (Dewayne) of Exeter, and grandchildren Brandon Clark (Sanisha) and Blair Clark of Tulare, Dewayne Faulkner, Jr. (Brittney) of Visalia and Serena Flores (Justin), Brooke Faulkner and Chloe Faulkner of Exeter. Shirley was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. A rosary and mass will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Tulare at 10:00 am. We would like to thank the staff of Merritt Manor for the wonderful care Shirley received while she was a resident.
