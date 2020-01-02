Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Breeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Miller) Breeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley (Miller) Breeland Obituary
Shirley (Miller) Breeland

Las Vegas, NV - Shirley (Miller) Breeland, age 76, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 at home in Las Vegas, NV. She was born in Seymour, Texas to Joe and Edrie Miller. She graduated from Tulare Union High School, afterwards continuing her education at College of Sequoias in Visalia, CA.

Shirley's life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

She is survived by her cherished husband, Mark Breeland of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Debbi and husband Brian Schelling of Ivanhoe, CA; brother and wife William and Patty Miller of New Jersey; 2 grandsons; many nieces and nephews. Her son, Jerry Moore, followed his mom in death on October 27, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating Shirley's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Exeter Womens' Club, 201 Kaweah Ave., Exeter, CA.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -