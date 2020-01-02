|
|
Shirley (Miller) Breeland
Las Vegas, NV - Shirley (Miller) Breeland, age 76, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 at home in Las Vegas, NV. She was born in Seymour, Texas to Joe and Edrie Miller. She graduated from Tulare Union High School, afterwards continuing her education at College of Sequoias in Visalia, CA.
Shirley's life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
She is survived by her cherished husband, Mark Breeland of Las Vegas, NV; daughter Debbi and husband Brian Schelling of Ivanhoe, CA; brother and wife William and Patty Miller of New Jersey; 2 grandsons; many nieces and nephews. Her son, Jerry Moore, followed his mom in death on October 27, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to join us in celebrating Shirley's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Exeter Womens' Club, 201 Kaweah Ave., Exeter, CA.
