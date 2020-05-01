|
|
Shirley Ione Moffett
Visalia - Shirley Ione Moffett passed away on Friday, April 27, 2020 in Visalia, California at the age of 86.
Shirley was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on January 24, 1934 to Ben & Madeliene Rausin. She grew up the oldest of two sisters and one brother.
Shirley married Robert Q. Moffett when she was 18 and traveled the world as an Army wife. They remained together until his death in 1974. Shirley later married George Higgins and they remained together until his death in 2017. She worked at Mervyn's for 20 years, starting there when they first opened the doors. Mom loved to jitterbug and socialize! She belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Lady of the Moose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Madeliene Rausin; one sister, Sandra Farmer, her brother Benton Rausin and daughter Mary Jean Taylor.
Shirley is survived by four loving children, Bobby Moffett (Johna), Benny Moffett, Terry Beckler (Marvin) and Chris Moffett (Susan); 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and a sister Jan Camren, who lives in Washington with her children.
Visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00. Graveside services will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:30 am.
