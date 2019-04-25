|
Shirley Irene Pate
Clarksville, TN - Shirley Irene Pate, age 82 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1936 in Tulsa, OK to James and Senie Maynard Pate. She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ and enjoyed crossword puzzles, ceramics, crocheting, and reading.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Sorrick; and siblings, Sissy LePhew, Dink Willingham, James Brinkley Pate, Jr., and Charles Pate. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Sorrick and Joe Hampton; daughters, Kris (Rickey) Rye and Wendy (Rick) Cozby; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Williams.
A Memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 25, 2019