Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Pate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Irene Pate


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Irene Pate Obituary
Shirley Irene Pate

Clarksville, TN - Shirley Irene Pate, age 82 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1936 in Tulsa, OK to James and Senie Maynard Pate. She was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ and enjoyed crossword puzzles, ceramics, crocheting, and reading.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Sorrick; and siblings, Sissy LePhew, Dink Willingham, James Brinkley Pate, Jr., and Charles Pate. She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Sorrick and Joe Hampton; daughters, Kris (Rickey) Rye and Wendy (Rick) Cozby; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Hazel Williams.

A Memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Please visit Shirley's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now