Arroyo Grande - Our wonderful, beautiful, vivacious mother, Shirley Kinney, passed away on November 7th, 2020 in Arroyo Grande, CA. She was born August 18, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Eleanor (Thompson) Kinney and moved with her family to California at the age of five. She graduated in 1953 from Tulare Union High School. After high school she married Richard Sayre. They lived and farmed in Tulare. They had four daughters, Barbara, Virginia, Cynthia and Eleanor.
In 1966 she became the Head Counselor and Nurse at SCICON. She and her four daughters moved to the SCICON campus where she eventually became the Assistant Principal. Shirley started taking evening psychology classes at Porterville Junior College during these years. After SCICON, she worked for the City of Visalia, with the Senior Citizen programs. She later moved to San Diego where she continued her education, getting her degree in psychology.
Returning to Tulare, she started counseling at Tulare Youth Service Bureau, while continuing with her education, receiving her Masters Degree in MFCC. She later established her own private practice in Visalia. After retiring, she moved to the Central coast, settling in the Five Cities area. She met Winston Skinner in one of their many card groups. They married and spent many years enjoying life to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her dearly loved daughter Barbara, and her husband Winston. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws Virginia and Mike Strawser of Visalia, and Cynthia and Greg Padgett, and Eleanor and Steve Pitts of Arroyo Grande, CA, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way!
She taught us the importance of family, and we are very close because of that. Words cannot express how truly special she was. She lived life to the fullest and was such a strong, brave woman, the best role model there could be. As she herself said, she was blessed to have lived a long and exciting life.
