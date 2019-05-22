|
Shirley Mae Taylor
Exeter - Shirley was born on June 2, 1933 to Basil (Pat) and Evelyn Taylor in Shattuck, Oklahoma. She went home to her Lord on May 18, 2019. When Shirley was five years of age, the family moved to Clovis, New Mexico as her father had a better job opportunity. In 10940 they moved to Visalia, CA. In 1941 they moved to Hawthorne, CA as her parents went to work in the aircraft factories. In 1945 the family returned to Visalia and Shirley them went to Los Angeles and enrolled in the Methodist School of Nursing where she was the top student in her class. Shirley was a straight A student all through her educational years. She returned to Visalia and went to work as a nurse at the Tulare Hospital. After one year, she decided to quit and went to work for the Telephone Company for 33 plus years. She retired to her little ranch in Exeter and raised her little dogs, and all the stray cats and Kittens. Shirley was an avid sports person. Excelling in EVERY sport in which she participated. Shirley is survived by her sister, Carol Serpa, Brother-in-law Don Serpa, niece Stacie Velasquez and great, great nephew, Vincent Velasquez. Twin step-nieces and their famalies, as well as numerous cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her long-time companion, Violet Raczka. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Visalia District Cemetery at 10:30AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillared.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 22, 2019