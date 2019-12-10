Services
Smith Family Chapel
505 East Pine Street
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-9119
Shirley Swanson


1929 - 2019
Shirley Swanson Obituary
Shirley Swanson

Shirley Swanson, Visalia

Born October 24, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she left this world to reign with Angels Wednesday 27, 2019. She married her high school sweetheart Dwight in 1948 and raised two sons, Donald and Curtis, and a daughter Sheree.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Visalia United Methodist Church, 5200 W. Caldwell, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.

Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA

Condolences: smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
