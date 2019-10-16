|
|
Siupeli T. Felemi
Tulare - Siupeli Tau'ataina Felemi, Known as "T" to most, entered into Heaven on October 14th, 2019 in his home in Tulare, Ca. He was 57 years old. T was born on June 5th, 1962 in Tatamotonga, Tonga to Tesimoni and Pelonga Felemi. He would be one of eight children. In 1979, T left Tonga to move to the United States to be with family in Tulare, Ca. He met the love of his life, Mary Ann Perry, while both working at Lampe Lumber in Tulare. They would be married in Tipton, Ca at St. Johns Catholic Church on April 30th, 1988. They would make their home in Tulare, where they lived happily for 31 years. T was a Maintenance Supervisor for the Kings County Housing Authority, where he had worked for 31 years. To say T was loved by all would be an understatement, although he definitely was. T had an infectious smile and a one of a kind personality that truly lit up every room he walked in to. He had a laugh that can only be described as pure joy. That laugh will be missed by anyone who was ever lucky enough to hear it. The void left by losing T will be felt enormously by many. He was received in heaven by his
brother Ataloti Felemi, sister Tinali Felemi, cousin Jimmy Moore, and his Father-in-law BuddyPerry. T leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Ann, with whom he shared his beloved fur babies: Precious, Peaches, Pumpkin, and Spice with. He leaves his brothers: Monte Felemi and wife Manu, Vilami Felemi and Wife Vergie, Taukave Felemi and wife Meliane and sisters: Uini Langa and husband Mau, Lili Felemi-Vaka and husband Lipo, Mother-in-law Jean Perry,
Sister-in-Law Kathleen Rice and husband Greg, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on October 18th, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Tulare United Methodist Church, 228 West Kern Ave., Tulare
Tongan Church Services will be held on October 18th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Tulare United Methodist Church
Another
Church Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 10am at
Tulare United Methodist Church., with burial at North Tulare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would like if you please donated to your . Arrangement are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019