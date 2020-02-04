|
Socorro Escobar Garcia
Tulare - Socorro Escobar Garcia, 92, of Tulare, CA, passed away on January 30, 2020 in Tulare, CA.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at 1 PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Richard Urizalqui, officiating. Burial will follow at Tulare Cemetery. Arrangements are by Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Socorro was born in La Pitaya, Jalpa, Zacatecas to Jesus and Elvera Escobar on November 4, 1927. She attended some elementary school in La Pitaya as well as the Tulare Adult School. She married Simon Garcia Sr. in Tulare, CA. She worked as a Field Worker, Home Health Care, and babysitter for those who needed.
Socorro is preceded in death by her three sons [Rudolfo Garcia (1954), Simon Garcia Jr. (1979), Antonio R. Garcia (2018)], her husband Simon Garcia Sr. (1989), and her father Jesus Escobar (2001).
Socorro is survived by her daughter Norma and husband Homer DeLeon, son Arthur Garcia and wife Diane, son Albert Garcia, daughter Sylvia Garcia, and daughter Leticia Ambriz. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren, and many more whom she raised as her own grandchildren.
The family of Socorro Escobar Garcia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kaweah Delta Hospice, Dr. Chiu, Dr. Lee, Caregivers with IHSS (In Home Support Services), and Kaweah Delta In Home Services. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020