|
|
Soichi Uchita
Tulare - Soichi Uchita was one of four children born to Soosuke and Rin Uchita in Tulare, California. He was born October 12, 1921 and died here early December 11, 2019. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1939. Soichi lived his 98 years almost entirely in Tulare except for time spent in an internment camp with his family in Jerome, Arkansas during WWII. He joined the Army while the rest of the family were in "camp" and got his basic training at Ft. Benning, GA. As a communications and radio tech. Just after the war ended, he was transferred to Japan as part of the occupation forces to apply his training on behalf of the United States. While in Japan, he met and married Fumiko Murakami and brought her back to Tulare as his bride. He and Fumiko raised their children Robert, Carol and Ronald and farmed land with his brother Hidekichi as Uchita Brothers that is still used for farming today. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and passed his talent and skill and love of these pastimes on to his children. Many people still talk about the fruits and vegetables they were given on a visit to the farm or delivered to them from his hard work, especially his onions, garlic and corn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Hidekichi and Eiichi, sister Suzy and wife Fumiko. He is survived by his second wife Eloise, his children Robert (Margaret), Carol and Ronald of Tulare, grandchildren Jason Uchita of Plascentia, CA., Mark Uchita (Calandra) and Todd Uchita of Tulare and his great grandchildren Rylan Uchita and Cienna Uchita. Special thanks to Richard and Becky Stadden for their love and care. Also, great gratitude and appreciation to Ron and Fe Perry for their attention and care during his stay at Loving Care Assisted Living. A graveside service will take place on Monday, December 23rd at 10:30am at Tulare District Cemetary on Kern Avenue. Arrangements entrusted to Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Services, 132 W. Kern Ave., Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Dec. 20, 2019