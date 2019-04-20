Stephen Russell Engstrom



Visalia - Stephen (Steve) Russell Engstrom passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 in Chino Hills, CA. He was born on September 2nd, 1953 in Fresno, Ca. Steve was a graduate of Kingsburg High School in 1971 and attended Reedley College. Steve worked in the automotive and boating industry for approximately 20 years where he became an avid car enthusiast and developed a love for tinkering on anything mechanical or motorized. He began work as a Process Server over 35 years ago part-time while still working in the automotive field and then built it into a full time company and then opened Quick Evict 10 years ago. Steve could usually be found under the hood of a car, making the rounds through the East Main extension auto shops and on the sidelines or bleachers of sporting events of his sons or grandkids.



Steve was survived by his wife Sheryl Engstrom, four sons, Jeff Engstrom (Lacey), Jason Engstrom (Mallory), Jeremy Engstrom (Sara), Joel Engstrom (Demi), eight grandchildren, Brooklynn Engstrom, Joel Engstrom II, Jackson Engstrom, Kennedy Engstrom, Harper Engstrom, Julian Engstrom, Jameson Engstrom, and a grandson coming in May 2019. Steve is also survived by his parents Walter and Barbara Engstrom, brothers Dale Engstrom and Larry Engstrom.



In the celebration of Steve and his love for all things car related, please drive any hot rod, classic car, motorcycle or any custom built street legal vehicle to any of the services.



Visitation will be on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, California. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Visalia Public Cemetery at 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, California followed by a Celebration of Life service at the LDS Church located at 650 N. Lovers Lane, Visalia, California from 11am-2pm.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, of Visalia (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2019