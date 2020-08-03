Stephen Scott Hedstrom
Visalia - Stephen Scott Hedstrom who loved his family above all else, on July 31st suffered a sudden heart attack. He passed away with his adoring wife and daughter by his side. Steve was born in Fresno on February 4th, 1940 to Alfred and Mary Louise Hedstrom. As a young boy Steve moved to Visalia with his mother and brother Mick where he attended Highland Elementary, Visalia Junior High and graduated from Redwood High School in 1957. Steve was an accomplished athlete playing water polo, tennis and golf. At the age of 15, Steve went to work at the families lumber yard and caddied at the Visalia Country Club.
Under the leadership of his stepfather Ray Noble, Steve learned the lumber business from the bottom up and soon was running the Company as a young man. Upon Ray Noble's death in 1973, Steve became sole owner of Visalia Lumber Company. Steve continued to grow the business, and was instrumental in the success of many local contractors and builders. He was a trusting and generous businessman, often financially supporting his contractors. Steve believed in doing business with a stern look in the eye and a hand shake. Over the years he expanded the Lumber Company including a door shop and Ace Hardware store.
Steve's passions included sailing in Marina Del Rey where he had a sailboat. He was an avid golfer throughout his life and enjoyed playing croquet in the wine country. Steve loved traveling with his family and friends, often vacationing at his favorite resort the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the Big Island of Hawaii.
In 1985, Steve married the love of his life Mariann Henry. Together they became very involved in supporting local charities in the community. His wife will always say that he was known for his razor sharp wit and sense of humor.
A wonderful and devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather and Godfather. He is survived by his wife Mariann Hedstrom, his son Stephen Michael Hedstrom, daughter Sandra Lynn Hedstrom (Martin Friedman) and his granddaughters (the lights of his life in later years) Lindsey Lynn Watts (David) great granddaughters Charley Jade and Clark Ray, granddaughter Lacie Elizabeth Fry (Garrett), brothers Mick Hedstrom and Tommy Noble, godchildren; Jean Marie (Merzorian), Claire Borges (Merzorian) and Mathew Sanders.
Celebration of Life will take place at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel on Thursday August 6th at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to honor Steve S. Hedstrom to Visalia Local Charities. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com