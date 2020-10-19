Sterling Mark West
Visalia - Sterling Mark West passed away on October 5, 2020 at his home in Visalia. Sterling was born on September 17, 1955 to Myron "Joe" and Zelmodene West in Riverside, CA. He was the second child born to Joe and Zelmodene with Nevin, older and Gregory, younger. Sterling graduated from Mr. Whitney High School in 1974 and participated in sports throughout his four years. He was a fishing enthusiast, loved driving go-karts and enjoyed all things out-of-doors. Sterling was a kind and gentle man, very much loved by his family. He leaves behind his father Joe, his stepmother Clella, a son Jarrod of Nebraska, his brother Nevin (Georgia) of Ben Lomond, CA, his stepsisters, Vicki (Todd) Harden of Visalia, Tracy (Mark) Kruse of Arizona, stepbrother Stephen Ellis of Visalia and many nieces and nephews. Sterling's mother Zelmodene and brother Gregory will be waiting to welcome him to heaven. Funeral and burial services will be private for family only due to the Covid Epidemic. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.