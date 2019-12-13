|
Steven Albert Carrizosa
Woodlake - Steven Albert Carrizosa was born in Van Nuys, CA, on January 27, 1957, and died in Visalia, CA, on December 2, 2019, at the age of 62. He worked as a head of Produce Department in the grocery industry for 30 years. He was predeceased by a sister, Stephanie D'Amour.
Steven is survived by his life companion, Nina Lund of Woodlake; his four sons, Shane Carrizosa and Josh Carrizosa of Cedar City, UT, Cain Carrizosa of Woodlake, Chance Carrizosa of Exeter; three step children, Brett Castillo and Taelyr Lund of Woodlake, and Theresa Federico of Clovis; a Sister, Star Carrizosa of Visalia; and his grandchildren, Kyler, Trae Boston, Kayasha, Chevelle, Nova and Kassidy.
Private family services have been held.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019