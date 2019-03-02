Steven Eugene Marx



Woodlake - Steve was born on July 13, 1959 to Everett and Carol Marx of Woodlake. He grew up in Woodlake and attended Woodlake schools. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and his friends.



Steve's first job was working at Boas Minnow Farm in Woodlake with his dad. He later worked at Waterman Industries in Exeter where he retired after a car accident that left him paralyzed.



Steve married Rose Luna in 1985 and they welcomed a daughter, Alexis, whom he adored. Many people in Woodlake remember him wheeling around town with his little girl on his lap. Steve was in a wheelchair but he didn't let that stop him, he remained active.



Steve took care of his mother. He loved to drive and took his mother anywhere she wanted to go. He took the family on many road trips. He loved spending time with his daughter and grandsons. He loved his family and documented our many get-togethers on video, especially the little ones (kids) over the years.



Steve had a good attitude and sense of humor. He always saw the good in people. He was a wonderful son, excellent father and father figure, best Papa in the world, hero brother, uncle and cousin.



Steve was preceded in death by his father, Everett Marx. Left to cherish Steve's memory are his mother, Carol Marx of Woodlake; daughter, Alexis Bailey and her husband Chris; grandsons, Logan and Grayson Bailey all of Visalia; sister, Cheryl Lockridge and her husband John of Visalia; nephews, Chris Marx and his wife Tracy of Visalia, and Everett Miller and his wife Shyla of Dunlap; great niece, Autumn Marx and great nephew, Cody Marx both of Visalia; and great niece, Weah Miller of Dunlap; last but not least his dog Hank.



Our little family will never be the same without you. These few words cannot sum up your life, there is so much more between the lines. All who knew you, loved you. You left us with a legacy of love. You are not bound by that wheelchair anymore; you are hunting in the mountains and hills, fishing the lakes and streams with your dad. This isn't goodbye, it's until we meet again. We love you.



Private services will be held.



Tributes and condolences may be offered at www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 2, 2019