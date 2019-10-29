|
Steven Pacific Vieira
Tulare - Steven Pacific Vieira passed away October 19, 2019 at his home in Tulare, California at the age of 67.
He was born July 29th 1952 in Fresno, California and spent his youth in the Caruthers area, graduating from Caruthers High School.
Steve entered the Coast Guard at the age of 18 and was sent to Governors Island New York. There he began his trade as a mechanic while working in the engine room aboard ship. After being discharged he completed his schooling at Fresno City College and developed his trade as a diesel mechanic. He worked for various companies in Fresno and formed great friendships along the way. His abilities were beyond average and he became quite the man in his field. His work ethic was rare and his desire to care for his family was extreme.
Steve was passionate about the 49er's, Intrigued by guns and was a collector. He loved history, especially World War II and never missed a chance to talk about it with family and friends. His love for his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren didn't come close to his interests in hobbies and sports. His fun loving attitude, kind eyes and sweet smile will always be missed.
Steve is survived by his wife Donna of 32 years, His Sons: Ryan (Carla) Vieira of Visalia, Chris (Gail) Jones of San Antonio, TX. His Daughters: Monique (Rudy) Bekeschus of Fresno, Allison Campos of San Francisco, Hespir (Robby) Seals of Tulare. His 13 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren. His brothers: Lionel (Carol) Vieira of Fresno and Vincient Vieira of Caruthers, His sister, Judy (David) Haggmark of Paso Robles and Sister-in-law, Jo Ann Cooper of San Antonio, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Lionel Vieira, and his sister Carolyn Martin.
A Memorial Service will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 East Caldwell Ave, Visalia CA 93277 on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am. Friends and family are invited to Steve and Donna's home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visalia Rescue Mission. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019