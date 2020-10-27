1/1
Susan Gilbert
1948 - 2020
Susan Gilbert

Exeter - Freda Sue Gilbert (aka) Susan Gilbert passed away in Fresno, CA on 9/24/20 at the age of 72. She is survived by two children; Kerrie Sawyer & Darrin McBride, as well as many beloved grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Susan will forever be remembered for her love of singing, silliness & family. Susan was born in Exeter, CA at the Exeter Memorial Hospital in 1948 and graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1966. In the 70's, Susan moved to Richland, WA where she worked as an Executive Secretary for Rockwell International Corp; formerly one of the country's leading aerospace contractors making launch vehicles and spacecraft's for the US Space Program. She was always very proud of her job and spoke of how she trained people how to use the company's new IBM computer, an early model the size of a car. Susan ultimately came back home to Exeter, CA where she met the love of her life; Maurice (Matt) Mattingly. The two remained devoted to each other for over 18 years before Matt lost his battle with Cancer. Susan will be laid to rest next to her beloved during a graveside service on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Exeter District Cemetery
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel
425 N Kaweah Avenue
Exeter, CA 93221
(559) 592-5161
