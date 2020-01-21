|
Susan Sanchez Aldape
Tulare - Susan Sanchez Aldape of Tulare was born November 13, 1959 and went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. She was 60 years old. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Felipa Sanchez. She is survived by her husband, Humberto Hernandez Aldape, brother-Robert Sanchez and nephew, Robert Sanchez Jr., along with several aunts and uncles. Susan was a lifelong resident of Tulare, Ca. Attending schools within the City. She was employed by Tulare County HHSA for 33 years retiring in 2013. Susan enjoyed traveling, trips to the coast, time with family and her visits to Tachi Palace. Most importantly, Susan enjoyed time spent with her love, Humberto, who adored her and will greatly miss her. Services will be as follows; Visitation- Friday, January 24th from 9 to 10:00am at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel, Chapel Service- 10:00am Friday January 24th at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel, Interment North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020