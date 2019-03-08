Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
For more information about
Sylvia Weber
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
608 N Church St
Visalia, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Visalia Public Cemetery
1300 W. Goshen Ave.
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Annetta Weber


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia Annetta Weber Obituary
Sylvia Annetta Weber

Visalia - Sylvia Annetta Weber, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin Snook and Myrtle Marie Snook, was born on July 1st, 1923 in Laurel, Montana and on March 3, 2019 she died peacefully at the age of 95 in Visalia California. She married Edward Weber in McCloud California on December 20, 1945, Sylvia and Edward moved to Visalia in 1951. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Weber of 70 years, her grandson Nicholas Weber. She is survived by her children, James Edward Weber and wife Andrea of Los Angeles, Richard Anton Weber and wife Mona of Porterville, Donald Franklin Weber and wife Bonnie of Visalia, Marlene Marie Williams and husband Ralph Roy of Visalia, William David Weber and wife Barbara of Visalia, Thomas Michael Weber and wife Nyna of Visalia, Loreen Ann Yalacki of CO, Robert Patrick Weber and wife Phylis of Lindsay, she is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She enjoyed making her noodles for her family, she also enjoyed sewing, she loved her soap operas and she cherished her little dog Baby that was always on her lap. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was devoted to her loving family and will be greatly missed. God bless you mom, we love you. A visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, California on March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 608 N Church St. Visalia, California on March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Visalia Public Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now