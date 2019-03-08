Sylvia Annetta Weber



Visalia - Sylvia Annetta Weber, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin Snook and Myrtle Marie Snook, was born on July 1st, 1923 in Laurel, Montana and on March 3, 2019 she died peacefully at the age of 95 in Visalia California. She married Edward Weber in McCloud California on December 20, 1945, Sylvia and Edward moved to Visalia in 1951. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Weber of 70 years, her grandson Nicholas Weber. She is survived by her children, James Edward Weber and wife Andrea of Los Angeles, Richard Anton Weber and wife Mona of Porterville, Donald Franklin Weber and wife Bonnie of Visalia, Marlene Marie Williams and husband Ralph Roy of Visalia, William David Weber and wife Barbara of Visalia, Thomas Michael Weber and wife Nyna of Visalia, Loreen Ann Yalacki of CO, Robert Patrick Weber and wife Phylis of Lindsay, she is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She enjoyed making her noodles for her family, she also enjoyed sewing, she loved her soap operas and she cherished her little dog Baby that was always on her lap. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was devoted to her loving family and will be greatly missed. God bless you mom, we love you. A visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, California on March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 608 N Church St. Visalia, California on March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at Visalia Public Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia. Condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary