Sylvia Crooker
- - On the morning of Jan 12, 2019, Sylvia Crooker mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 83.
Born in Delano, CA June 1935 to Carlo Guintini a native of Porcari Lucca, Italy and Nellie (Marchetti) Guintini.
She grew up in Delano graduating from Delano Union HS in 1953. Then receiving her BA from Immaculate Heart Catholic College, LA in 1957.
She started her adult life and career as a social worker in San Luis Obispo, CA. She enjoyed the collage town and took advantage of what it had to offer, traveled to Europe and other countries with excitement before moving to Visalia, CA in 1963.
Marrying at St. Mary's Catholic Church in 1965 to Michael Crooker (passed 18 mo ago). They had champion winning dogs that she showed, began her interest in Japanese art, started a home and had places to go and see. Her marriage did end several years later.
Son, Dominic Crooker of Visalia their only child was born on Mother's Day May 1969. She was as devoted true Italian mother, full of worry and love given daily. Always one to share with a new treasure or treat having a story along with it.
She retired after 40 plus years. Working for Tulare County as a CWS social worker. She tirelessly worked. Had a strong sense of duty who believed intensely in the importance of safe secure environment. She had a real concern for people, liked working with them and enjoyed helping them help themselves.
Having strong beliefs in Mind, Body and Soul she searched and practice such things as tie chi, chakara, essential oils, herbs, bible studies and a catholic upbringing.
A woman of boundless energy lived a rich life with activities, friends and keen interests. Enjoyed good foods and eating healthy, an avid reader for both knowledge and entertainment, gifted in knitting, weaving and quilting. Sewed with a fashion eye, a cake decorating winner, with many other talents over the years.
Having loyal group of friends with her weekly lunch bunch, dinner group, and the A.M. coffee crew. She was always on the go socializing, shopping or places to be.
With thoughts wishes, and love for her grandsons Dominic and Vincent Crooker. She always cherished the times she did get.
A Candle Lighting Gathering, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 beginning 6:00 pm at 1008 N. Oakwood Ct. If unable to attend, please light a candle for an hour somewhere privately on your own.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 2, 2019