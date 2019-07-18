Services
Visalia - Tamara "Tami" Kay Tharp went home to Jesus on July 14, 2019 following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Tami was born in Fresno, California and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. Tami was the beloved wife of Randall "Randy" Tharp, the proud Mother of Sarah Lisk and Rebekah Quinn, the loving Grandmother of 5 grandsons Landon, Kayden, Lukas, Owen and Oliver, the daughter of her proud Mother Carole Bradley and the sister of her loving brother Kenny Bradley and loving sister Cathy Himes. She had a career with Tulare County as a Disability Management Coordinator.

On Friday, July 19, 2019, there will be a 10:00am Graveside Service at the Visalia District Cemetery. At 11:00am a Celebration of Life and a luncheon at noon will be held at The Fountain Christian Church, 1023 N. Chinowth St. Visalia, California 93291. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 18, 2019
