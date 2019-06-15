|
|
Tara Collins Dudley
Visalia - Tara was born August 30, 1964 in Hollywood, CA to parents Judy and Jim "JP" Collins. She passed away peacefully at her home in Visalia on June 12, 2019 at the age of 54.
Tara grew up in Chatsworth, CA where she was a lifeguard and swim instructor and worked part-time at her parents' educational toy store. She attended Chatsworth High School and then Cal Poly SLO, where she majored in environmental science.
Tara met her husband, Chris Dudley, at a San Luis Obispo laundromat in September 1987 and things would never be the same. They married February 1989 in Cambria, CA. Tara's two children, Ryan (born 1994) and Jillian (born 1998), were her greatest source of pride. The Dudley family moved to Visalia in 1999 where Tara and Chris have lived since.
Tara was an avid classroom and library volunteer at her children's schools. She was very passionate about her work with the PTA, holding numerous leadership positions including District President for Visalia Unified. She was a familiar face in Downtown Visalia and could never go out in town without running into and engaging in conversations with her many friends who she cared about deeply.
Tara was an animal lover and had many special dogs throughout her life. She felt very connected to the Earth and loved all things nature, especially the beaches of the Central Coast and Southern California where she grew up. She was an extremely caring and thoughtful person who was constantly looking to do nice things for those around her. Tara will be best remembered as an extraordinary wife and mother with unlimited love and patience.
Tara is survived by her parents, stepfather (Richard Peters), sister (Sharon Hermone), husband, and two children.
Memorial service will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charitable cause of choice (the work of the in particular is near to the family's hearts). Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 15, 2019