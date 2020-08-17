1/1
Teddy Ray Ginn
1938 - 2020
Teddy Ray Ginn

Visalia - Teddy Ray Ginn went to be with his Lord on August 6, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born to Mr. Leland and Cornelia Ginn on July 14, 1938 in Oklahoma. Teddy married Shirley in 1965 and had a daughter named Melonie. Teddy is survived by his daughter Melonie Pennington of Visalia, CA. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law John Pennington, his siblings Mary, Linda, Kay and Jane. Teddy was in the Navy for seventeen years and was very proud of his service to the United States and the Navy. His favorite hobbies were playing music and trucking. After retiring from work, Ted found a Church and Christ in 2012, which made his Heart Full of Love. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Bakersfield National Cemetery with Navy Military Honors.






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
