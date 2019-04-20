Tena Brouwer



Visalia - Tena Brouwer passed away to be with our Lord on April 3, 2019, at the age of 91.



Tena was the loving daughter of Rouke De Jager and Jitske De Jager (deceased), wife of Harold (deceased), mother of Judy DeLeeuw (Randy), Linda Camping (Tom), Robert Brouwer (Catherine), Harry Brouwer (Mary Beth) and Steven Brouwer (Janeth); sister of Agnes De Jong (deceased), Corry Wind, and Sharon Tjaarda; beloved grandmother of Trisha Noe (Terry), Luanna Camping (deceased), Robin Haringa (Erik), Laraine Grohs (Josh), Shawn Brouwer (Rachel), Lindsay Brouwer, Joshua Brouwer, Benjamin Brouwer, Karina Brouwer, Josiah Brouwer (deceased), Bethany Byrne, Seth Brouwer Lourissia Brouwer, Nathaniel Brouwer, Jonathan Brouwer; and great-grandmother to Tyler, Trevor, Ethan, Hendrik, Lainey, Jackson, Anthony, and Joshua.



Tena was born June 24, 1927, in Uitwellingerga, Friesland in the Netherlands as the oldest of four girls. Tena, her parents, and her sisters grew up in a rural, farming area of the Netherlands and lived through the country's occupation during World War II.



In 1948, Tena's boyfriend, Harold Brouwer, immigrated to the United States. The young couple had a long-distance relationship until Tena immigrated to America in 1951. The couple was married in 1952 and settled in the Southern California town of Artesia, which was settled by Dutch and Portuguese dairy farmers.



Tena and Harold were married just a short time before Harold was called to serve in the Korean War. Tena remained in Southern California while her husband served, working in homes and local dairy farms as a seamstress, maid, and performing other household chores.



Tena and Harold's first child, Judy, was born in 1954. Four more children - Linda, Robert, Harry, and Steven -- were born and raised in Southern California. Tena raised the children while Harold worked on local dairy farms in the Artesia area. Between 1964 and 1977, the couple went into partnership on a dairy in Corona, California. In 1977, the couple bought their own dairy - The Brouwer Dairy - in the Central Valley town of Visalia.



After settling in Visalia, Tena and Harold became active members of the Visalia Christian Reformed Church. Tena was committed to her faith and participated in church committees, sung in the choir, babysat children at the church, organized coffee break conversations, Bible studies, and more. After Harold's passing, Tena became a founding member of the Trinity United Reformed Church in Visalia.



Later in life, Tena, affectionately known as "Beppe" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, moved to the Sierra Village Retirement Community.



Tena was an active member of the Sierra Village Community throughout her senior years. She helped organize philanthropic and community events and meetings, and on most days, went to the "Windmill" at Sierra Village for coffee, tea, and conversation.



Tena's family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the love and support they have received from so many.



A visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 at Miller Memorial Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1120 West Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA 93291.



A graveside service will be held Friday, April 26 at Noon at Visalia Public Cemetery District at 1300 West Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA 93291.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Reformed Church from 6400 W. Walnut Avenue in Visalia, CA 93277.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Valley Christian School or the Sierra Village Community.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary