Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Barajas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Barajas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Barajas Obituary
Teresa Barajas

Ivanhoe - Housewife

Teresa, known as Tere, 88 years of age, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Tere was born in Morenci, Arizona on July 25th, 1931. Tere was raised in Tapatitlan Jalisco, Mexico. In 1955 she came to the United States with her husband Teodoro. They settled in Red Banks Ranch by Woodlake, California where she was a wife and farm worker. Later she moved to Ivanhoe, California where she lived and raised her children.

She is survived by 5 children, Gilbert, Jose, George, Teresa and Elvia, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was making her famous tamales for church and playing bingo with her friends.

Services will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. Viewing will be held from 9-11 AM on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed during the viewing. Graveside services will follow at 12 PM at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -