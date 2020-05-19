|
Teresa Barajas
Ivanhoe - Housewife
Teresa, known as Tere, 88 years of age, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Tere was born in Morenci, Arizona on July 25th, 1931. Tere was raised in Tapatitlan Jalisco, Mexico. In 1955 she came to the United States with her husband Teodoro. They settled in Red Banks Ranch by Woodlake, California where she was a wife and farm worker. Later she moved to Ivanhoe, California where she lived and raised her children.
She is survived by 5 children, Gilbert, Jose, George, Teresa and Elvia, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was making her famous tamales for church and playing bingo with her friends.
Services will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. Viewing will be held from 9-11 AM on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A Rosary will be prayed during the viewing. Graveside services will follow at 12 PM at Visalia District Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020