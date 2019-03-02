Teresa G. Ruelas



Visalia - Rev. Teresa Gonzalez Ruelas, was born on June 29, 1928 in Malaga, California and died on February 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Formerly from the Bay Area, Teresa and her late husband, Ignacio "Johnny" moved to Visalia in 1972.



Although a United States citizen, when Teresa was four years old, she and her family were deported (her three brothers were also US citizens, and her parents were legally in the country) as part of the Mexican Repatriation of the 1930s. Teresa's experiences and that of her family were captured in two articles: "Mexican Repatriation" (Herald de Paris, July 26, 2018) and "Ministering Despite Removal" (Assemblies of God News, July 26, 2018).



After her father Severo, was murdered in Mexico, Teresa and Ralph were the first to return to the United States and helped the rest of the family (mother Guadalupe, brothers Jose, Francisco, Manuel, and sister Carmen) return to America. Once back in the US, Teresa became very involved in the ministries of Templo Bethania, a Spanish-speaking Pentecostal church affiliated with the Assemblies of God. First Teresa served as a Sunday School teacher and then a Vacation Bible School craft director. She served in this latter position for over 25 years. She also became a leader of the Missionettes, a church-based scouting program for girls. Teresa continued her work with Missionettes when her family moved to Visalia.



On June 20, 2009, Teresa was honored for her 33 years (1958-1991) years of service as a Missionette coordinator by the Tulare Section of the Assemblies of God, an international Pentecostal denomination. A retired Assemblies of God minister, Teresa Ruelas earned a Certificate (May 29, 1982) and a Bachelor of Theology (May 4, 1985) from the Latin American Theological Seminary. On her 90th birthday, she received a letter from General Superintendent declaring June 29, 2018, "Teresa Ruelas Day" in the Assemblies of God.



Teresa is survived by sons Abraham and John, daughter Deborah, and the late daughter Tillie, grandchildren, Isaac, Jacob, Cilicia, Anthony, Pablo, Renee, and Robert, Corrine, great grandchildren, Annabella Teresa, Anjelica, Briana, Renea, Riley, Jordan, and great-great children Audrina, Anissa, and Bella Jean.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia CA 93292. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8 at 10:00 am at Visalia First, 3737 S. Akers Street, Visalia CA 93277. Burial will follow at the Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA.



