- - Terry Leever Curtiss passed on March 2, 2019. She was born September, 13, 1924 in Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating from high school she held part time jobs while attending night school to further her secretarial skills. In June 1945 she was recruited by the U.S. Navy as a civilian office worker and sent to Mare Island, CA. She boarded a Navy troop train in Omaha en route to Vallejo, CA. Since Terry had never been out of Sioux City, she was enamored with the Rocky Mts., the Sierras, and the Pacific Ocean.



Two years later, while vacationing in the mountains, she met San Francisco businessman C. Hayden Leever. They married in February 1947. While in San Francisco she worked for the city and county for two years. Since Mr. Leever wished to return to his boyhood home of Visalia, they moved there in January of 1948. Shortly thereafter she was hired by Southern California Edison Company. She progressively moved from clerk to executive secretary, retiring 2 months shy of 35 years. Immediately after retirement the couple took off in their motor home and traveled the length and breadth of the United States, parts of Canada and Mexico. Five years later they returned to Visalia permanently, due to Mr. Leever's illness. He passed away on Thanksgiving of 1991.



After 4 years of widowhood Terry married Richard G. Curtiss, thereby gaining a wonderful family of 2 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren. Richard passed away on March 23, 2013. She is survived by the above along with great nephew, Terry Lee Howard, and his family who reside in Iowa.



Donations may be made to Sierra Christian Village or any charity of your choosing.



-Written by Terry Leever Curtiss on March 3, 2015.







Services will be held at graveside at the Visalia Cemetary on Saturday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. the family invites you to a celebration of Terry's life following the service.



Please R.S.V.P. To 559-732-9573 or 760-505-4739.